Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,390 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 54,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 575.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 193,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

AJG opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

