Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $114.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

