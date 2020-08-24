Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Volume Hits $223,827.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $12.20 million and $223,827.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00009782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00156430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

