Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.39.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,472 shares of company stock worth $1,642,723. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atreca by 22.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

