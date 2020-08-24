AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,432 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.94. 724,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.