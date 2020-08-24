aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

