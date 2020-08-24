Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

