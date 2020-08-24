Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 14,450,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

