Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.21 Million

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $901.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.50 million and the highest is $919.55 million. Autodesk posted sales of $796.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.94. 21,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,489. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $5,501,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 113.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

