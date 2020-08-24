AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Truist

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.33.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $152.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.