Axe 24-Hour Volume Hits $433,100.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. In the last week, Axe has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $907,884.12 and approximately $433,100.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000795 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 142.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

