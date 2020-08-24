B. Riley Raises One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $18.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OLP opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 23.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

