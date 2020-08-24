Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by National Bank of Canada to Outperform

National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDP. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 112,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

