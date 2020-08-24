Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Thinspace Technology (NASDAQ:THNS) Head to Head Analysis

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -9.21% -1.42% -0.85% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Thinspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 16.22 $2.49 million ($0.43) -363.02 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bandwidth and Thinspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $139.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

Thinspace Technology beats Bandwidth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thinspace Technology Company Profile

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

