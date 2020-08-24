Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 227,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

