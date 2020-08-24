Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 127,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

