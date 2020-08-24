Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Fortis makes up about 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

