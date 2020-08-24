Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,936. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

