Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,958 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ENB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. 74,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

