Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $31.64 Million Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 74.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 227,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.40. 20,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

