Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $34.85 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 5.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 258.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,613. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.