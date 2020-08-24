Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after buying an additional 683,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 631,039 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 910,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 595,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. 9,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

