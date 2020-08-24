Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,856 shares of company stock worth $31,305,715 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NKE traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. 132,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.