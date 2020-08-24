Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.88. 10,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,475. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.