Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 98,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.21. 26,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,490. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

