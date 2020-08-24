Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,875 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 6.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $45,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after buying an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $61,222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

TD traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. 50,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,107. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

