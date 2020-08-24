Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,913,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,893,000 after buying an additional 938,915 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hansberger Growth Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 378,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,869. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

