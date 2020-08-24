Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,261. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

