Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 254.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 849,721 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 746,400 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,352,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,247,000 after buying an additional 708,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,764. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.