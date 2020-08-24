Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 129 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $4.95 on Monday, reaching $249.25. 32,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,612. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.