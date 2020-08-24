Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,110 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,593. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.41. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

