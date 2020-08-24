Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 724 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

