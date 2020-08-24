Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. 6,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

