Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Sells $1,414,080.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:B opened at $37.45 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

