Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:BERY opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

