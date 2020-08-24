BidaskClub Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $38.13 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

