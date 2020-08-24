BidaskClub Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $328,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,029. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

