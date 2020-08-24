BidaskClub Downgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Sell

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 206.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 113,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 628,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

