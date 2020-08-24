Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $129.50. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,902. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $129.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

