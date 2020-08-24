Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

