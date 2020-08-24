Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.04. 58,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.