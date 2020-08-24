Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 26.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. 33,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.