Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,326 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG remained flat at $$56.79 during trading on Monday. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,582. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85.

