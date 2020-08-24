Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.00. 46,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,881. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

