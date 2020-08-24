Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CTSH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.76. 12,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,514. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.