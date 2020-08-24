Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 172,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

