Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 162.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.70. 10,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,406. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

