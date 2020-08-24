Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 103,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.35.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.56 on Monday, hitting $205.06. 27,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

