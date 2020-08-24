Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

