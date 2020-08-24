Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) vs. PS Business Parks (OTCMKTS:PSB) Head to Head Review

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $144.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96% Bimini Capital Managment -58.26% -22.57% -3.46%

Volatility & Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Bimini Capital Managment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.24 $174.97 million $6.78 19.02 Bimini Capital Managment $10.06 million 1.16 $13.30 million N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Bimini Capital Managment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

